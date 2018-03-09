Escorts Income Plan - (G)
|Fund Class
|Income Funds
|Fund House
|Escorts Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|4.08
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|54.86
|0.00
(0.00%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|52-WEEk
|9.79
|11.42
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Income Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|4.08 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|18 May 98
|Fund Manager
|Anuj Jain
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|1000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Escorts Asset Management Ltd,
11 Scindia House
Connaught Place KG Marg
New Delhi - 110 001.
Phone: 011-43587415/420 | Fax: 011-43587436
Email: help@escortsmutual.com
Website: www.escortsmutual.com