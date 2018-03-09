JUST IN

Escorts Income Plan - (D)

Fund Class : Income Funds
Fund House : Escorts Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 4.08
NAV 09 Mar 2018 10.44 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 9.79
11.42

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 7.33 - - 1.25 8.37
Sensex -0.4 -2.01 4.51 16.11 16.18
Nifty -1.3 -1.27 3.9 15.63 17.88

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 4.08 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 18 May 98
Fund Manager Anuj Jain

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.08 (Rs) 26-01-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Corporate Debts 28.18
Equity 6.51
Govt. Securities 57.59
Net CA & Others 7.72
› More
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Banks - Private Sector 2.46
Engineering - Turnkey Services 1.45
Finance & Investments 0.24
Miscellaneous 0.27
NA 93.49
Pesticides / Agrochemicals - Indian 1.02
Textiles - Manmade 1.07
› More
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
Larsen & Toubro 1.45
ICICI Bank 1.44
Grasim Inds 1.07
Rallis India 1.02
HDFC Bank 1.02
General Insuranc 0.27
SBI Life Insuran 0.24
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Escorts Asset Management Ltd,

11 Scindia House
Connaught Place KG Marg
New Delhi - 110 001.

Phone: 011-43587415/420 | Fax: 011-43587436

Email: help@escortsmutual.com

Website: www.escortsmutual.com