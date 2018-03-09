JUST IN

Aditya Birla SL Balanced Advantage Fund (G)

Fund Class : Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 4.73
NAV 09 Mar 2018 49.58 -0.06
(-0.12%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 3303.82
3303.82
52-WEEk 630.55
3303.82

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - - 6.9 9.49
Sensex -0.33 -1.94 4.59 16.2 16.26
Nifty -1.26 -1.23 3.94 15.68 17.92

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Balanced
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 4.73 (31 Oct 14)
Inception Date 15 Mar 00
Fund Manager Mohit Sharma

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 3.30
CBLO 0.87
Certificate of Deposits 0.71
Corporate Debts 13.22
Derivatives 5.78
Equity 65.71
Preference Shares 0.21
Reverse Repo 11.10
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Abrasives And Grinding Wheels 1.02
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 1.57
Auto Ancillaries 1.29
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 3.06
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 2.33
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2.56
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 0.31
Banks - Private Sector 11.28
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
ITC 5.62
HDFC Bank 5.00
Tata Motors 3.06
Maruti Suzuki 2.56
Axis Bank 2.30
Infosys 2.26
ICICI Bank 2.22
Bharat Electron 2.16
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company Ltd,

One India Bulls CentreTower 1
17th FlrJupiter Mill Compound
841Elphinstone Road Mumbai 400013

Phone: 43568000 | Fax: 43568110/8111

Email: connect@birlasunlife.com

Website: www.birlasunlife.com