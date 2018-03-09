JUST IN

LIC MF ULIS-5Yrs Single Premium - Reg (D)

Fund Class : Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Fund House : LIC Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 126.27
NAV 09 Mar 2018 17.26 -0.04
(-0.23%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 219.10
258.36

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 2.39 14.56 4.21
Sensex -0.33 -1.94 4.59 16.2 16.26
Nifty -1.27 -1.24 3.93 15.66 17.91

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Balanced
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 126.27 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 19 Jun 89
Fund Manager Sachin Relekar

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 10000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.15 (Rs) 13-02-2013
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 7.50
Corporate Debts 9.06
Equity 75.08
T Bills 9.56
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 1.04
Auto Ancillaries 3.29
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.02
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 1.32
Banks - Private Sector 18.73
Banks - Public Sector 3.17
Cables - Telephone 3.03
Cement - North India 1.66
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
HDFC Bank 8.86
ICICI Bank 5.14
St Bk of India 3.17
Sterlite Tech. 3.03
Interglobe Aviat 2.97
Britannia Inds. 2.79
Vinati Organics 2.72
Kotak Mah. Bank 2.54
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

LIC Mutual Fund Asset Mgmt Ltd,

4th Floor Industrial Assurance
Buildg Opp.Churchgate Station
Mumbai 400 020.

Phone: 022-66016000 | Fax: 022-22843660

Email: corp.office@licnomuramf.com

Website: www.licmf.com