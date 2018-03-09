JUST IN

Franklin India Taxshield - (D)

Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning
Fund House : Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 883.92
NAV 09 Mar 2018 42.06 -0.12
(-0.28%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 2849.77
3565.18

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 0.86 10.84 7.56
Sensex -0.34 -1.94 4.59 16.19 16.26
Nifty -1.27 -1.24 3.93 15.66 17.91

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 883.92 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 05 Apr 99
Fund Manager Lakshmikanth Reddy

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 500.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 4.50 (Rs) 20-01-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Equity 93.63
Net CA & Others 6.37
› More
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 2.94
Auto Ancillaries 1.82
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.77
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 2.13
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 4.69
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 0.98
Banks - Private Sector 27.82
Banks - Public Sector 3.09
› More
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
HDFC Bank 8.18
Kotak Mah. Bank 6.72
Axis Bank 6.09
M & M 4.69
Yes Bank 3.35
I O C L 3.25
St Bk of India 3.09
Hind. Unilever 3.06
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Franklin Templeton Asset Management (I) Pv,

Tower 2 12th and 13h Floor
Senapati Bapat Marg
Elphinstone Road(West) Mumbai-400013

Phone: 1-800-425 4255/6000 4255 | Fax: 022-56490622/27

Email: service@templeton.com

Website: www.franklintempletonindia.com