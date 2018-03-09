JUST IN

HDFC Cash Mgmt - Treasury Advantage-Retail (G)

Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds
Fund House : HDFC Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 15013.40
NAV 09 Mar 2018 36.34 0.01
(0.03%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 10817.22
15279.15

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 14.34 4.9 4.84 6.35 7.39
Sensex -0.35 -1.95 4.58 16.18 16.24
Nifty -1.27 -1.24 3.93 15.67 17.92

Competitors of HDFC Cash Mgmt - Treasury Advantage-Retail (G) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
ICICI Pru Flexible Income Plan - Regular (G) 21564.11 13.38 6.94 5.42 5.60 6.95
Aditya Birla SL Savings Fund - Direct (G) 19275.43 13.57 6.81 5.74 5.80 7.37
Reliance Money Manager Fund - Direct (G) 15075.43 13.80 7.09 5.81 5.90 6.98
Franklin India Ultra-Short Bond - Direct (G) 12430.22 13.34 7.67 6.69 6.90 8.07
HDFC Cash Mgmt - Treasury Advantage-Direct (G) 11917.24 15.08 5.50 4.91 5.51 7.05
Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Ultra Short Term Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 15013.40 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 18 Nov 99
Fund Manager Anupam Joshi

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 2.47
Certificate of Deposits 2.77
Commercial Paper 9.34
Govt. Securities 3.54
NCD 67.79
Net CA & Others 4.84
T Bills 0.21
ZCB 9.04
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd,

Ramon House 3rd Floor H.T.Parekh
Marg 169 Backbay Reclamation
Churchgate Mumbai - 400 020.

Phone: 022 - 6631 6333 | Fax: 022 - 6658 0200

Email: cliser@hdfcindia.com

Website: www.hdfcfund.com