Canara Robeco Balance (Div-M)

Fund Class : Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Fund House : Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 184.58
NAV 09 Mar 2018 80.59 -0.01
(-0.01%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 1532.44
1532.44
52-WEEk 944.64
1549.02

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 1.08 13.8 7.94
Sensex -0.39 -2 4.52 16.12 16.19
Nifty -1.3 -1.27 3.9 15.63 17.88

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Balanced
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 184.58 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 02 Dec 92
Fund Manager Ravi Gopalakrishna

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.63 (Rs) 23-02-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 13.68
Commercial Paper 3.59
Corporate Debts 6.71
Equity 68.51
Govt. Securities 7.31
T Bills 0.33
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Auto 0.33
Auto Ancillaries 0.60
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.70
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.02
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2.95
Banks - Private Sector 13.25
Castings & Forgings 0.63
Cement - North India 2.08
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
HDFC Bank 5.21
Infosys 3.64
ICICI Bank 3.31
Kotak Mah. Bank 3.30
Bajaj Finserv 3.16
Maruti Suzuki 2.95
H D F C 2.84
Larsen & Toubro 2.63
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd,

4th Floor Construction House
5 Walchand Hirachand Marg
Ballard Estate Mumbai 400 001

Phone: +91 22 66585000 | Fax: +91 22 66585012

Email: crmf@canararobeco.com

Website: www.canararobeco.com