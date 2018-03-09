Escorts Tax Plan-(D)
|Fund Class
|:
|Equity - Tax Planning
|Fund House
|:
|Escorts Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|5.48
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|12.29
|-0.01
(-0.08%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|5.80
|
|8.01
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Equity
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|5.48 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|08 Mar 00
|Fund Manager
|Sanjay Arora
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|500.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|1.50 (Rs) 22-02-2018
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Escorts Asset Management Ltd,
11 Scindia House
Connaught Place KG Marg
New Delhi - 110 001.
Phone: 011-43587415/420 | Fax: 011-43587436
Email: help@escortsmutual.com
Website: www.escortsmutual.com