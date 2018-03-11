JUST IN

HDFC Cash Mgmt - Savings (Div-W)

Fund Class : Liquid Funds
Fund House : HDFC Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 2107.68
NAV 11 Mar 2018 1062.86 -0.43
(-0.04%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 5842.58
9348.96

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 7.87 6.08 6.26 6.43 7.19
Sensex -0.33 -1.94 4.59 16.19 16.26
Nifty -1.27 -1.23 3.94 15.67 17.92

Competitors of HDFC Cash Mgmt - Savings (Div-W) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
Aditya Birla SL Cash Plus - Direct (D) 34690.97 8.26 6.36 6.65 6.59 6.77
ICICI Pru Liquid Plan - Direct (Div-Others) 32480.92 8.15 6.27 6.61 6.50 6.69
IDFC Cash Fund - Direct (Div-Periodic) 13550.97 7.26 6.29 6.57 6.54 6.71
UTI-Money Market Fund - Inst (Flexi) 13070.39 6.39 6.57 6.55 0.12 2.26
Invesco India Liquid Fund - UD - Below 3 years 10194.33 7.22 6.34 6.61 6.61 6.78
Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Liquid Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 2107.68 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 18 Nov 99
Fund Manager Anil Bamboli

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 1.93 (Rs) 05-03-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 0.11
Certificate of Deposits 35.71
Commercial Paper 34.43
Fixed Deposits 4.01
NCD 13.76
T Bills 14.34
ZCB 1.78
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 104.14
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd,

Ramon House 3rd Floor H.T.Parekh
Marg 169 Backbay Reclamation
Churchgate Mumbai - 400 020.

Phone: 022 - 6631 6333 | Fax: 022 - 6658 0200

Email: cliser@hdfcindia.com

Website: www.hdfcfund.com