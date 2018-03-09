JUST IN

L&T Gilt Fund (G)

Fund Class : Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 1.15
NAV 09 Mar 2018 42.29 0.04
(0.09%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 168.44
200.34

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 33.54 2.86 - 1.83 6.66
Sensex -0.35 -1.95 4.58 16.18 16.24
Nifty -1.27 -1.23 3.94 15.67 17.92

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Gilt Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 1.15 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 28 Mar 00
Fund Manager Jalpan Shah

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 10000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 10.50
Govt. Securities 87.70
Net CA & Others 1.80
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

L&T Investment Management Ltd,

6th Floor Brindavan Plot No 177
CTS Road Kalina Santacruz
Mumbai - 400098

Phone: 91 22 6655 4000 | Fax: 022-66554070

Email: investor.line@lntmf.co.in

Website: www.lntmf.com