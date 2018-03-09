JUST IN

Aditya Birla SL Cash Manager (Div-W)

Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds
Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 3559.83
NAV 09 Mar 2018 100.48 0.02
(0.02%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 9085.30
9085.30
52-WEEk 6855.61
10238.78

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 13.54 6.4 4.97 6.27 7.48
Sensex -0.33 -1.93 4.6 16.21 16.27
Nifty -1.28 -1.25 3.92 15.65 17.9

Competitors of Aditya Birla SL Cash Manager (Div-W) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
ICICI Pru Flexible Income Plan - Reg(Div-Others) 21564.11 13.38 6.94 5.42 5.60 6.95
Reliance Money Manager Fund - Direct (D) 15075.43 13.80 7.09 5.81 5.90 6.98
Reliance Medium Term Fund - (D) 11793.98 15.01 6.45 4.75 5.12 6.65
ICICI Pru Savings Fund - Direct(Div-Others) 11288.08 14.63 7.87 5.58 5.63 7.29
UTI-Treasury Advantage Fund - Inst - Direct(Flexi) 10507.28 11.42 6.45 5.88 6.04 6.99
Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Ultra Short Term Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 3559.83 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 12 May 98
Fund Manager Mohit Sharma

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.15 (Rs) 06-03-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 0.42
Certificate of Deposits 4.80
Commercial Paper 4.55
Corporate Debts 71.52
Govt. Securities 3.94
Net CA & Others 3.16
Reverse Repo 1.05
ZCB 10.65
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.09
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company Ltd,

One India Bulls CentreTower 1
17th FlrJupiter Mill Compound
841Elphinstone Road Mumbai 400013

Phone: 43568000 | Fax: 43568110/8111

Email: connect@birlasunlife.com

Website: www.birlasunlife.com