Franklin India Monthly Income Plan - (Div-Q)

Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Long Term
Fund House : Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 455.74
NAV 09 Mar 2018 13.32 -0.01
(-0.08%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 427.74
458.90

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 0.25 8.24 6.45
Sensex -0.32 -1.93 4.6 16.21 16.27
Nifty -1.29 -1.26 3.91 15.64 17.89

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Monthly Income Plans
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 455.74 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 11 Sep 00
Fund Manager Lakshmikanth Reddy

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 10000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.28 (Rs) 11-12-2017
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Corporate Debts 67.30
Equity 19.68
Govt. Securities 9.94
Net CA & Others 3.07
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Auto Ancillaries 0.32
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.37
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 0.98
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 1.00
Banks - Private Sector 5.17
Banks - Public Sector 0.70
Breweries & Distilleries 0.27
Chemicals 0.52
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
HDFC Bank 1.39
Axis Bank 1.33
Infosys 1.08
Bharti Airtel 1.03
M & M 1.00
Guj.St.Petronet 0.81
Kansai Nerolac 0.81
Kotak Mah. Bank 0.80
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Franklin Templeton Asset Management (I) Pv,

Tower 2 12th and 13h Floor
Senapati Bapat Marg
Elphinstone Road(West) Mumbai-400013

Phone: 1-800-425 4255/6000 4255 | Fax: 022-56490622/27

Email: service@templeton.com

Website: www.franklintempletonindia.com