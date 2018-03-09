JUST IN

Principal Growth Fund - (Div-H)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : Principal PNB Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 279.83
NAV 09 Mar 2018 34.79 -0.06
(-0.17%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 620.41
620.41
52-WEEk 439.34
620.41

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 4.37 24.35 12.87
Sensex -0.33 -1.93 4.6 16.21 16.27
Nifty -1.29 -1.25 3.92 15.65 17.9

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 279.83 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 25 Oct 00
Fund Manager P V K Mohan

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 4.96 (Rs) 12-12-2017
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 7.23
Equity 92.77
Indian Mutual Funds 1.02
› More
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.72
Auto Ancillaries 1.27
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.06
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.46
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2.78
Banks - Private Sector 13.21
Banks - Public Sector 5.57
Breweries & Distilleries 2.21
› More
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
HDFC Bank 4.32
ICICI Bank 3.93
Reliance Inds. 3.19
Infosys 3.10
Larsen & Toubro 2.93
H D F C 2.72
ITC 2.48
St Bk of India 2.35
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Principal PNB Asset Management Company,

Exchange Plaza 'B' Wing 2nd Floor
NSE Building Bandra Kurla -
Complex Bandra (East)Mumbai 400051.

Phone: 022 - 6772 0555 | Fax: 022 - 22044990

Email: customer@principalindia.com

Website: www.principalindia.com