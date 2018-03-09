JUST IN

Sundaram Balanced Fund - (G)

Fund Class : Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Fund House : Sundaram Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 143.00
NAV 09 Mar 2018 82.29 0.05
(0.06%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 344.35
861.28

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 3.34 13.06 7.34
Sensex -0.33 -1.94 4.59 16.2 16.26
Nifty -1.27 -1.24 3.93 15.66 17.91

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Balanced
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 143.00 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 26 Apr 00
Fund Manager Rahul Baijal

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 1.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 0.13
Corporate Debts 24.66
Derivatives 0.27
Derivatives - Stock Future 0.95
Equity 68.50
Govt. Securities 0.03
Net CA & Others 6.11
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.25
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.07
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2.25
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 0.97
Banks - Private Sector 13.83
Banks - Public Sector 1.87
Bearings 0.85
Cement - North India 1.00
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
HDFC Bank 6.16
ICICI Bank 5.19
Infosys 4.23
Reliance Inds. 3.51
H D F C 2.56
Larsen & Toubro 2.51
HCL Technologies 2.02
St Bk of India 1.87
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd,

Sundaram Towers 2nd Floor
46 White Road Royapettah
Chennai 600 014

Phone: 044-2858 3362 / 3367 | Fax: 044-2858 3156

Email: rahulm@sundarammutual.com

Website: www.sundarammutual.com