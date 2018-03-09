JUST IN

Aditya Birla SL MIP (G)

Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Long Term
Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 276.36
NAV 09 Mar 2018 45.18 -0.01
(-0.02%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 86.97
86.97
52-WEEk 86.97
103.56

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 0.49 - - 4.33 6.11
Sensex -0.33 -1.94 4.59 16.19 16.26
Nifty -1.29 -1.26 3.91 15.64 17.89

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Monthly Income Plans
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 276.36 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 09 Oct 00
Fund Manager Sunaina da Cunha

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 1.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 3.23
Corporate Debts 29.05
Govt. Securities 53.88
Net CA & Others 1.26
ZCB 12.56
› More
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 99.98
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company Ltd,

One India Bulls CentreTower 1
17th FlrJupiter Mill Compound
841Elphinstone Road Mumbai 400013

Phone: 43568000 | Fax: 43568110/8111

Email: connect@birlasunlife.com

Website: www.birlasunlife.com