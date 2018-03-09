Principal Index Fund - Nifty (G)
|Fund Class
|:
|Equity - Index
|Fund House
|:
|Principal PNB Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|18.24
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|70.75
|-0.12
(-0.17%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|18.20
|
|18.20
|52-WEEk
|14.07
|
|18.56
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Equity
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|18.24 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|30 Jun 99
|Fund Manager
|Rajat Jain
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Principal PNB Asset Management Company,
Exchange Plaza 'B' Wing 2nd Floor
NSE Building Bandra Kurla -
Complex Bandra (East)Mumbai 400051.
Phone: 022 - 6772 0555 | Fax: 022 - 22044990
Email: customer@principalindia.com
Website: www.principalindia.com