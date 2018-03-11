JUST IN

Reliance Liquid Fund - Treasury Retail (Div-W)

Fund Class : Liquid Funds
Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 1978.00
NAV 11 Mar 2018 1034.50 0.16
(0.02%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 21746.85
34787.04

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 6.22 5.39 5.59 5.76 6.5
Sensex -0.35 -1.95 4.58 16.18 16.24
Nifty -1.3 -1.27 3.9 15.63 17.88

Competitors of Reliance Liquid Fund - Treasury Retail (Div-W) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
Aditya Birla SL Cash Plus - Direct (D) 34690.97 8.26 6.36 6.65 6.59 6.77
ICICI Pru Liquid Plan - Direct (Div-Others) 32480.92 8.15 6.27 6.61 6.50 6.69
IDFC Cash Fund - Direct (Div-Periodic) 13550.97 7.26 6.29 6.57 6.54 6.71
UTI-Money Market Fund - Inst (Flexi) 13070.39 6.39 6.57 6.55 0.12 2.26
Invesco India Liquid Fund - UD - Below 3 years 10194.33 7.22 6.34 6.61 6.61 6.78
Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Liquid Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 1978.00 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 16 Mar 98
Fund Manager Anju Chhajer

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 100.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 1.65 (Rs) 05-03-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
Cash & Cash Equivalent 0.00
CBLO 0.02
Certificate of Deposits 18.39
Commercial Paper 84.93
Fixed Deposits 2.30
NCD 4.90
T Bills 10.49
ZCB 0.73
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 121.76
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd,

Reliance Center 7th Floor South
Wing Off Western Express
Highway Santacruz(E) Mumbai-400055

Phone: 022-33031000/30301111 | Fax: 022-33037662

Email: customer_care@reliancemutual.com

Website: www.reliancemutual.com