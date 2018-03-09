UTI-CCP Balanced Fund - (Scholarship)
Fund Class
|Hybrid - Debt Oriented
Fund House
|UTI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr)
|2924.25
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|22.48
|-0.03
(-0.13%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|52-WEEk
|3692.78
|3846.93
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Balanced
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|2924.25 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|12 Jul 93
|Fund Manager
|Amandeep Chopra
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|1000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|0.00 (Rs) 25-05-2013
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|3.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd,
UTI Towers Gn Block
Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051
Phone: 022-66786666 | Fax: 66786503;66786578
Email: service@uti.co.in
Website: www.utimf.com