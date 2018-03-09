JUST IN

IDFC SSIF - STP - Regular (G)

Fund Class : Short Term Income Funds
Fund House : IDFC Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 214.36
NAV 09 Mar 2018 35.06 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 5034.32
6378.67

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 17.42 3.28 3.1 5.78 7.3
Sensex -0.34 -1.95 4.58 16.18 16.25
Nifty -1.29 -1.26 3.91 15.64 17.89

Competitors of IDFC SSIF - STP - Regular (G) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
HDFC Corporate Debt Opportunities Fund (G) 13801.91 18.05 -2.27 0.15 2.04 5.97
Reliance Short Term Fund - Direct (G) 12847.42 19.17 3.61 2.24 2.93 6.41
UTI-Short Term Income Fund - Inst - Direct (G) 10322.87 13.65 4.22 2.94 3.60 6.50
HDFC Short Term Opportunities Fund (G) 10174.20 16.52 5.85 4.07 4.47 6.45
Franklin India Short Term Income - Direct (G) 9412.32 19.92 5.32 5.42 5.93 8.92
› More

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Short Term Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 214.36 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 13 Dec 00
Fund Manager Suyash Choudhary

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Cash Management Bill 0.78
CBLO 5.07
Certificate of Deposits 7.98
Commercial Paper 0.69
NCD 98.30
Net CA & Others 7.47
T Bills 0.39
› More
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 120.68
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

IDFC Asset Management Company Ltd,

Tower16th FloorOne Indiabulls Centr
841 Senapati Bapat Marg
Elphinstone Road(West) Mumbai-400013

Phone: 022-66289999 | Fax: 022-24215052

Email: investor@idfcmf.com

Website: www.idfcmf.com