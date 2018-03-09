JUST IN

Aditya Birla SL Tax Relief '96 (D)

Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning
Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 1634.41
NAV 09 Mar 2018 154.71 -0.24
(-0.15%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 5032.37
5032.37
52-WEEk 3189.37
5032.37

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 6.57 24.77 11.19
Category - - 2.88 15.21 6.35
Sensex -0.38 -1.99 4.54 16.14 16.2
Nifty -1.32 -1.28 3.88 15.61 17.86

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 1634.41 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 30 Dec 95
Fund Manager Ajay Garg

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 500.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 17.10 (Rs) 20-11-2017
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 3.04
Equity 97.34
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Air-conditioners 4.53
Auto Ancillaries 9.10
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.89
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2.11
Banks - Private Sector 9.94
Cement - North India 2.44
Cigarettes 0.35
Computers - Software - Large 2.22
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
Honeywell Auto 7.13
Sundaram Clayton 7.12
Gillette India 6.69
Reliance Inds. 5.25
Bayer Crop Sci. 5.10
Johnson Con. Hit 4.53
Pfizer 4.50
Glaxosmi. Pharma 4.24
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company Ltd,

One India Bulls CentreTower 1
17th FlrJupiter Mill Compound
841Elphinstone Road Mumbai 400013

Phone: 43568000 | Fax: 43568110/8111

Email: connect@birlasunlife.com

Website: www.birlasunlife.com