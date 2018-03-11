JUST IN

L&T Liquid Fund (Div-D)

Fund Class : Liquid Funds
Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 441.29
NAV 11 Mar 2018 1011.78 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 7392.28
16592.83

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 8.39 6.44 6.38 6.53 7.36
Sensex -0.36 -1.96 4.56 16.17 16.23
Nifty -1.29 -1.26 3.91 15.64 17.89

Competitors of L&T Liquid Fund (Div-D) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
Aditya Birla SL Cash Plus - Direct (D) 34690.97 8.26 6.36 6.65 6.59 6.77
ICICI Pru Liquid Plan - Direct (Div-Others) 32480.92 8.15 6.27 6.61 6.50 6.69
IDFC Cash Fund - Direct (Div-Periodic) 13550.97 7.26 6.29 6.57 6.54 6.71
UTI-Money Market Fund - Inst (Flexi) 13070.39 6.39 6.57 6.55 0.12 2.26
Invesco India Liquid Fund - UD - Below 3 years 10194.33 7.22 6.34 6.61 6.61 6.78
Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Liquid Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 441.29 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 29 Sep 00
Fund Manager Shriram Ramanath

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 100000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.21 (Rs) 09-03-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 0.60
Certificate of Deposits 34.78
Commercial Paper 63.54
Corporate Debts 6.03
Fixed Deposits 1.41
T Bills 6.45
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 112.81
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

L&T Investment Management Ltd,

6th Floor Brindavan Plot No 177
CTS Road Kalina Santacruz
Mumbai - 400098

Phone: 91 22 6655 4000 | Fax: 022-66554070

Email: investor.line@lntmf.co.in

Website: www.lntmf.com