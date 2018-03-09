JUST IN

SBI Magnum Monthly Income Plan - (G)

Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Short Term
Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 461.79
NAV 09 Mar 2018 37.63 -0.02
(-0.05%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 966.79
1638.29

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - - 5.29 7.86
Sensex -0.35 -1.95 4.58 16.18 16.24
Nifty -1.29 -1.26 3.91 15.64 17.89

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Monthly Income Plans
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 461.79 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 22 Feb 01
Fund Manager Ruchit Mehta

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.03
CBLO 12.01
Corporate Debts 46.94
Equity 15.01
Govt. Securities 19.27
Net CA & Others 7.22
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Auto Ancillaries 0.49
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.28
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 0.71
Banks 2.76
Banks - Private Sector 1.54
Cement - North India 0.64
Cement - South India 0.73
Construction 2.32
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
HDFC Bank 1.02
Titan Company 0.89
Interglobe Aviat 0.77
Indian Terrain 0.74
Greenply Inds. 0.74
The Ramco Cement 0.73
Maruti Suzuki 0.71
Bharti Airtel 0.71
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

SBI Funds Management Ltd,

9th floorCrescenzoC-39&39
G BlockBandra-kurla complex
Bandra (east)Mumbai-400 051.

Phone: 022-61793000 | Fax: 022-2218 9663

Email: partnerforlife@sbimf.com

Website: www.sbimf.com