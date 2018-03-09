JUST IN

Escorts Opportunities Fund (G)

Fund Class : Hybrid - Debt Oriented
Fund House : Escorts Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 150.32
NAV 09 Mar 2018 55.14 -0.10
(-0.18%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 13.75
14.66

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 4.31 17 7.34
Sensex -0.36 -1.97 4.56 16.17 16.23
Nifty -1.3 -1.26 3.9 15.64 17.88

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Balanced
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 150.32 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 12 Feb 01
Fund Manager Sanjay Arora

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 1.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Corporate Debts 22.29
Equity 70.28
Net CA & Others 7.41
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Auto Ancillaries 2.57
Banks - Private Sector 1.27
Chemicals 4.67
Cigarettes 2.86
Diamond Cutting / Jewellery 1.83
Electric Equipment 2.30
Engineering - Turnkey Services 3.73
Engines 1.74
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
Tata Chemicals 4.04
Larsen & Toubro 3.73
Gillette India 3.46
Aurobindo Pharma 3.32
H D F C 3.03
Adani Ports 3.01
JM Financial 2.87
ITC 2.86
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Escorts Asset Management Ltd,

11 Scindia House
Connaught Place KG Marg
New Delhi - 110 001.

Phone: 011-43587415/420 | Fax: 011-43587436

Email: help@escortsmutual.com

Website: www.escortsmutual.com