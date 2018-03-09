JUST IN

Escorts Growth Plan (D)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : Escorts Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 7.02
NAV 09 Mar 2018 20.00 0.04
(0.20%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 4.47
5.69

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 6.94 23.84 11.21
Sensex -0.35 -1.95 4.58 16.18 16.24
Nifty -1.3 -1.26 3.91 15.64 17.89

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 7.02 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 19 Feb 01
Fund Manager Sanjay Arora

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 1.50 (Rs) 22-02-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 1.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Corporate Debts 9.30
Equity 86.97
Net CA & Others 3.73
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.93
Castings & Forgings 6.49
Chemicals 6.51
Cigarettes 2.46
Engineering - Turnkey Services 8.65
Entertainment / Electronic Media Software 6.51
Finance & Investments 3.70
Finance - Housing 3.89
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
Larsen & Toubro 8.65
Grasim Inds 8.40
Relaxo Footwear 7.87
Bharat Forge 6.49
Adani Ports 4.00
H D F C 3.89
Sun TV Network 3.71
Aurobindo Pharma 3.65
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Escorts Asset Management Ltd,

11 Scindia House
Connaught Place KG Marg
New Delhi - 110 001.

Phone: 011-43587415/420 | Fax: 011-43587436

Email: help@escortsmutual.com

Website: www.escortsmutual.com