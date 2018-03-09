JUST IN

Escorts Gilt Fund (D)

Fund Class : Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Fund House : Escorts Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 0.15
NAV 09 Mar 2018 31.47 0.02
(0.06%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 0.10
0.12

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 29.96 0.58 - 3.21 6.69
Sensex -0.35 -1.96 4.57 16.18 16.24
Nifty -1.3 -1.26 3.9 15.63 17.88

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Gilt Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 0.15 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 19 Feb 01
Fund Manager Anuj Jain

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.30 (Rs) 05-03-2002
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Govt. Securities 90.04
Net CA & Others 9.96
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Escorts Asset Management Ltd,

11 Scindia House
Connaught Place KG Marg
New Delhi - 110 001.

Phone: 011-43587415/420 | Fax: 011-43587436

Email: help@escortsmutual.com

Website: www.escortsmutual.com