JUST IN

UTI-Smart Woman Savings Plan (G)

Fund Class : Hybrid - Debt Oriented
Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 247.94
NAV 09 Mar 2018 36.34 0.03
(0.08%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 197.94
382.11

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 0.27 7.41 7.04
Sensex -0.36 -1.97 4.56 16.17 16.23
Nifty -1.3 -1.27 3.9 15.63 17.88

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Balanced
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 247.94 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 08 Mar 01
Fund Manager Amandeep Chopra

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.00 (Rs) 01-04-2010
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Equity 28.57
Fixed Deposits 0.01
Govt. Securities 14.62
NCD 42.99
Net CA & Others 13.79
› More
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Abrasives And Grinding Wheels 0.39
Auto Ancillaries 1.64
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 0.46
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 0.81
Banks - Private Sector 5.85
Bearings 0.40
Cement - North India 0.71
Ceramics - Tiles / Sanitaryware 0.17
› More
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
Bajaj Fin. 1.84
IndusInd Bank 1.77
Yes Bank 1.69
HDFC Bank 1.32
Infosys 1.03
TCS 0.91
Motherson Sumi 0.87
Maruti Suzuki 0.81
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd,

UTI Towers Gn Block
Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-66786666 | Fax: 66786503;66786578

Email: service@uti.co.in

Website: www.utimf.com