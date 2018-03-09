UTI-Smart Woman Savings Plan (G)
|Fund Class
|:
|Hybrid - Debt Oriented
|Fund House
|:
|UTI Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|247.94
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|36.34
|0.03
(0.08%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|197.94
|
|382.11
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Balanced
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|247.94 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|08 Mar 01
|Fund Manager
|Amandeep Chopra
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|1000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|0.00 (Rs) 01-04-2010
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd,
UTI Towers Gn Block
Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051
Phone: 022-66786666 | Fax: 66786503;66786578
Email: service@uti.co.in
Website: www.utimf.com