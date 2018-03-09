Sundaram Gilt Fund - (G)
|Fund Class
|:
|Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
|Fund House
|:
|Sundaram Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|0.19
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|27.20
|-0.01
(-0.04%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|12.24
|
|29.81
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Gilt Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|0.19 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|16 Apr 01
|Fund Manager
|Dwijendra Srivastava
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd,
Sundaram Towers 2nd Floor
46 White Road Royapettah
Chennai 600 014
Phone: 044-2858 3362 / 3367 | Fax: 044-2858 3156
Email: rahulm@sundarammutual.com
Website: www.sundarammutual.com