JUST IN

Sundaram Gilt Fund - (G)

Fund Class : Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Fund House : Sundaram Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 0.19
NAV 09 Mar 2018 27.20 -0.01
(-0.04%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 12.24
29.81

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 16.2 - - 1.61 4.84
Sensex -0.35 -1.96 4.57 16.17 16.24
Nifty -1.3 -1.27 3.9 15.63 17.88

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Gilt Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 0.19 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 16 Apr 01
Fund Manager Dwijendra Srivastava

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 34.30
Govt. Securities 62.54
Net CA & Others 3.16
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd,

Sundaram Towers 2nd Floor
46 White Road Royapettah
Chennai 600 014

Phone: 044-2858 3362 / 3367 | Fax: 044-2858 3156

Email: rahulm@sundarammutual.com

Website: www.sundarammutual.com