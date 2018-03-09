Franklin India Bluechip Fund - (G)
|Fund Class
|:
|Equity - Diversified
|Fund House
|:
|Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|3613.02
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|438.86
|-1.60
(-0.36%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|8315.08
|
|8961.59
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Equity
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|3613.02 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|30 Oct 93
|Fund Manager
|Anand Radhakrishnan
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|Daily
|Last Dividend paid
|0.00 (Rs) 15-03-2000
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Franklin Templeton Asset Management (I) Pv,
Tower 2 12th and 13h Floor
Senapati Bapat Marg
Elphinstone Road(West) Mumbai-400013
Phone: 1-800-425 4255/6000 4255 | Fax: 022-56490622/27
Email: service@templeton.com
Website: www.franklintempletonindia.com