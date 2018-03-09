JUST IN

Aditya Birla SL Advantage Fund (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 403.07
NAV 09 Mar 2018 404.97 -1.19
(-0.29%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 5819.08
5819.08
52-WEEk 3123.85
5819.08

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - - 14.32 10.69
Sensex -0.35 -1.96 4.57 16.18 16.24
Nifty -1.3 -1.27 3.9 15.63 17.88

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 403.07 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 17 Feb 95
Fund Manager Satyabrata Mohanty

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.41
CBLO 1.12
Derivatives 0.18
Equity 97.79
Rights 0.13
Warrants 0.38
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Air-conditioners 1.71
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.81
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 4.97
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 4.09
Banks - Private Sector 15.01
Banks - Public Sector 2.83
Cables - Power 1.27
Cement - North India 3.81
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
HDFC Bank 6.22
Reliance Inds. 4.96
Infosys 4.30
Maruti Suzuki 4.09
ICICI Bank 3.62
Eicher Motors 3.28
Voltas 3.22
Vedanta 3.08
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company Ltd,

One India Bulls CentreTower 1
17th FlrJupiter Mill Compound
841Elphinstone Road Mumbai 400013

Phone: 43568000 | Fax: 43568110/8111

Email: connect@birlasunlife.com

Website: www.birlasunlife.com