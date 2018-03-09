JUST IN

ICICI Pru Child Care Plan-Study Plan

Fund Class : Hybrid - Debt Oriented
Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 33.95
NAV 09 Mar 2018 68.53 -0.01
(-0.01%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 103.77
129.60

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 0.02 - - 7.62 9.34
Sensex -0.34 -1.95 4.58 16.19 16.25
Nifty -1.3 -1.26 3.9 15.64 17.88

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Balanced
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 33.95 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 16 Jul 01
Fund Manager Manish Banthia

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 17.12
Equity 20.29
Govt. Securities 44.95
NCD 16.97
Net CA & Others 0.68
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Air-conditioners 0.63
Auto Ancillaries 2.65
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.40
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 1.17
Banks - Private Sector 4.39
Banks - Public Sector 0.88
Cement - North India 0.38
Construction 1.25
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
Motherson Sumi 2.65
HDFC Bank 2.02
TVS Motor Co. 1.40
KNR Construct. 1.25
Maruti Suzuki 1.17
Britannia Inds. 1.09
Thomas Cook (I) 0.99
H D F C 0.98
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd,

3rd FloorHallmark Business Plaza
Sant Dyaneshwar Marg
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-26428000 | Fax: 022-26554165

Email: enquiry@icicipruamc.com

Website: www.icicipruamc.com