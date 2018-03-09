JUST IN

SBI Magnum Children Benefit Plan

Fund Class : Hybrid - Debt Oriented
Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 23.40
NAV 09 Mar 2018 54.02 -0.05
(-0.09%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 39.97
57.79

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 7.02 17.68 14.02
Sensex -0.35 -1.96 4.57 16.17 16.24
Nifty -1.28 -1.24 3.93 15.66 17.91

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Balanced
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 23.40 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 28 Dec 01
Fund Manager Rajeev Radhakrishnan

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 3.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.09
CBLO 42.06
Corporate Debts 34.04
Equity 22.15
Net CA & Others 1.66
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Abrasives And Grinding Wheels 0.45
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.89
Banks 4.66
Banks - Public Sector 1.50
Breweries & Distilleries 0.09
Castings & Forgings 0.87
Cement - South India 0.56
Computers - Software - Large 0.86
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
Tata Global 1.81
St Bk of India 1.50
Dixon Technolog. 1.31
Sadbhav Engg. 1.17
Ahluwalia Contr. 1.12
PNC Infratech 1.06
Bharti Airtel 1.05
Thermax 1.04
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

SBI Funds Management Ltd,

9th floorCrescenzoC-39&39
G BlockBandra-kurla complex
Bandra (east)Mumbai-400 051.

Phone: 022-61793000 | Fax: 022-2218 9663

Email: partnerforlife@sbimf.com

Website: www.sbimf.com