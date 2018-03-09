JUST IN

LIC MF Children's Gift Fund

Fund Class : Hybrid - Debt Oriented
Fund House : LIC Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 6.14
NAV 09 Mar 2018 16.49 0.02
(0.12%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 19.06
22.56

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - - 0.44 3.18
Sensex -0.33 -1.94 4.6 16.2 16.27
Nifty -1.28 -1.25 3.93 15.66 17.91

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Balanced
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 6.14 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 26 Sep 01
Fund Manager Ramnath Venkateswara

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 56.51
Equity 44.27
Indian Mutual Funds 1.33
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Auto Ancillaries 1.29
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.33
Banks - Public Sector 7.45
Castings & Forgings 2.19
Cement - North India 1.97
Computers - Software - Large 4.49
Computers - Software - Medium / Small 2.08
Construction 4.06
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
Idea Cellular 3.86
Bharti Airtel 3.58
Sun Pharma.Inds. 3.32
Tech Mahindra 3.08
Punjab Natl.Bank 2.70
St Bk of India 2.61
NTPC 2.44
Tata Motors-DVR 2.33
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

LIC Mutual Fund Asset Mgmt Ltd,

4th Floor Industrial Assurance
Buildg Opp.Churchgate Station
Mumbai 400 020.

Phone: 022-66016000 | Fax: 022-22843660

Email: corp.office@licnomuramf.com

Website: www.licmf.com