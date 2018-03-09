JUST IN

Franklin India Pension Plan - (G)

Fund Class : Hybrid - Debt Oriented
Fund House : Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 212.65
NAV 09 Mar 2018 118.46 -0.17
(-0.14%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 401.61
432.38

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 0.02 6.88 6.49
Sensex -0.41 -2.02 4.51 16.11 16.17
Nifty -1.32 -1.28 3.88 15.61 17.86

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Balanced
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 212.65 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 03 Mar 97
Fund Manager Lakshmikanth Reddy

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 500.00
Purchase Redemption Daily
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 3.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Corporate Debts 50.15
Equity 39.59
Govt. Securities 7.51
Net CA & Others 2.72
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Auto Ancillaries 0.51
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.70
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.31
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 1.18
Banks - Private Sector 12.81
Banks - Public Sector 2.32
Breweries & Distilleries 0.40
Cement - North India 1.02
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
HDFC Bank 3.68
Axis Bank 2.85
St Bk of India 2.32
Infosys 2.05
Bharti Airtel 1.64
Yes Bank 1.55
Hind. Unilever 1.42
Kotak Mah. Bank 1.39
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Franklin Templeton Asset Management (I) Pv,

Tower 2 12th and 13h Floor
Senapati Bapat Marg
Elphinstone Road(West) Mumbai-400013

Phone: 1-800-425 4255/6000 4255 | Fax: 022-56490622/27

Email: service@templeton.com

Website: www.franklintempletonindia.com