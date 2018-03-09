JUST IN

Aditya Birla SL Savings Fund - Retail (G)

Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds
Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 7605.90
NAV 09 Mar 2018 328.65 0.08
(0.02%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 18918.13
18918.13
52-WEEk 16621.72
23531.48

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 13.44 6.7 5.67 7.22 8.3
Sensex -0.34 -1.95 4.59 16.19 16.26
Nifty -1.29 -1.25 3.92 15.65 17.9

Competitors of Aditya Birla SL Savings Fund - Retail (G) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
ICICI Pru Flexible Income Plan - Regular (G) 21564.11 13.38 6.94 5.42 5.60 6.95
Aditya Birla SL Savings Fund - Direct (G) 19275.43 13.57 6.81 5.74 5.80 7.37
Reliance Money Manager Fund - Direct (G) 15075.43 13.80 7.09 5.81 5.90 6.98
Franklin India Ultra-Short Bond - Direct (G) 12430.22 13.34 7.67 6.69 6.90 8.07
HDFC Cash Mgmt - Treasury Advantage-Direct (G) 11917.24 15.08 5.50 4.91 5.51 7.05
Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Ultra Short Term Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 7605.90 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 19 Nov 01
Fund Manager Kaustubh Gupta

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 10000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 0.45
Certificate of Deposits 7.41
Commercial Paper 12.89
Corporate Debts 61.07
Fixed Deposits 1.06
Floating Rate Instruments 4.55
Govt. Securities 1.80
Net CA & Others 3.06
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.04
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company Ltd,

One India Bulls CentreTower 1
17th FlrJupiter Mill Compound
841Elphinstone Road Mumbai 400013

Phone: 43568000 | Fax: 43568110/8111

Email: connect@birlasunlife.com

Website: www.birlasunlife.com