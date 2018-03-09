JUST IN

Reliance ETF Nifty BeES

Fund Class : Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 1121.94
NAV 09 Mar 2018 1056.90 -1.63
(-0.15%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 790.75
912.39

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 3.3 15.96 6.36
Sensex -0.33 -1.94 4.59 16.2 16.27
Nifty -1.27 -1.24 3.93 15.67 17.92

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options ETFs
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 1121.94 (30 Nov 16)
Inception Date 12 Dec 01
Fund Manager Payal Kaipunjal

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 8.00 (Rs) 20-02-2015
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 0.40
Equity 99.93
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.98
Auto Ancillaries 0.45
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.96
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 2.20
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 4.90
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 1.11
Banks - Private Sector 23.50
Banks - Public Sector 2.82
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
HDFC Bank 9.40
Reliance Inds. 7.80
H D F C 6.71
ITC 5.52
Infosys 5.11
ICICI Bank 4.95
Larsen & Toubro 3.81
Kotak Mah. Bank 3.31
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd,

Reliance Center 7th Floor South
Wing Off Western Express
Highway Santacruz(E) Mumbai-400055

Phone: 022-33031000/30301111 | Fax: 022-33037662

Email: customer_care@reliancemutual.com

Website: www.reliancemutual.com