SBI Nifty Index Fund (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Index
Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 22.68
NAV 09 Mar 2018 87.07 -0.14
(-0.16%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 185.38
259.16

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 2.93 15.07 5.66
Sensex -0.32 -1.93 4.6 16.21 16.27
Nifty -1.26 -1.23 3.94 15.68 17.92

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 22.68 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 18 Dec 01
Fund Manager Raviprakash Sharma

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.01
CBLO 4.40
Derivatives 0.01
Equity 95.32
Fixed Deposits 0.68
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.94
Auto Ancillaries 0.43
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.87
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 2.10
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 4.69
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 1.07
Banks - Private Sector 22.48
Banks - Public Sector 2.70
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
HDFC Bank 8.99
Reliance Inds. 7.46
H D F C 6.42
ITC 5.28
Infosys 4.89
ICICI Bank 4.74
Larsen & Toubro 3.64
Kotak Mah. Bank 3.16
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

SBI Funds Management Ltd,

9th floorCrescenzoC-39&39
G BlockBandra-kurla complex
Bandra (east)Mumbai-400 051.

Phone: 022-61793000 | Fax: 022-2218 9663

Email: partnerforlife@sbimf.com

Website: www.sbimf.com