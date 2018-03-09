JUST IN

Franklin India Prima Plus - (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 1842.41
NAV 09 Mar 2018 566.58 -1.46
(-0.26%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 10702.83
12298.17

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 1.85 12.29 8.47
Sensex -0.4 -2.01 4.52 16.12 16.18
Nifty -1.3 -1.26 3.9 15.63 17.88

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 1842.41 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 29 Sep 94
Fund Manager Anand Radhakrishnan

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
Entry Load 0.00%

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Equity 95.40
Fixed Deposits 0.02
Foreign Equity 1.28
Net CA & Others 3.32
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.52
Auto Ancillaries 1.25
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.95
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.80
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3.23
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 1.74
Banks - Private Sector 26.38
Banks - Public Sector 2.04
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
HDFC Bank 9.62
Infosys 4.77
ICICI Bank 4.59
Larsen & Toubro 4.26
Yes Bank 4.18
Bharti Airtel 4.18
M & M 3.23
Kotak Mah. Bank 3.07
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Franklin Templeton Asset Management (I) Pv,

Tower 2 12th and 13h Floor
Senapati Bapat Marg
Elphinstone Road(West) Mumbai-400013

Phone: 1-800-425 4255/6000 4255 | Fax: 022-56490622/27

Email: service@templeton.com

Website: www.franklintempletonindia.com