ICICI Pru Short Term Plan (D)

Fund Class : Short Term Income Funds
Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 1333.79
NAV 09 Mar 2018 12.30 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 8700.73
12516.27

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 15.6 3.81 2.26 6.29 7.94
Sensex -0.35 -1.96 4.57 16.17 16.24
Nifty -1.29 -1.26 3.91 15.64 17.89

Competitors of ICICI Pru Short Term Plan (D) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
HDFC Corporate Debt Opportunities Fund (Div-H) 13801.91 18.05 -2.26 0.15 2.04 5.97
UTI-Short Term Income Fund - Inst - Direct (Div-Q) 10322.87 13.65 4.23 2.93 3.60 6.49
HDFC Short Term Opportunities Fund (D) 10174.20 16.54 5.86 4.08 4.47 6.45
Tata Short Term Bond Fund - (Div-Periodic) 6589.15 14.41 3.74 2.23 2.61 5.52
IDFC SSIF - STP - Regular (Div-Periodic) 6378.67 17.41 3.27 2.55 3.10 5.78
Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Short Term Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 1333.79 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 18 Oct 01
Fund Manager Manish Banthia

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.03 (Rs) 23-02-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 0.14
Certificate of Deposits 3.55
Commercial Paper 2.74
Govt. Securities 28.14
NCD 59.72
Net CA & Others 3.03
PTC 1.54
ZCB 1.14
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd,

3rd FloorHallmark Business Plaza
Sant Dyaneshwar Marg
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-26428000 | Fax: 022-26554165

Email: enquiry@icicipruamc.com

Website: www.icicipruamc.com