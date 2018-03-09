JUST IN

ICICI Pru Nifty Index Fund - Regular (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Index
Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 88.77
NAV 09 Mar 2018 98.19 -0.16
(-0.16%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 259.86
311.34

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 2.65 14.59 5.69
Sensex -0.33 -1.94 4.59 16.2 16.26
Nifty -1.27 -1.24 3.93 15.67 17.92

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 88.77 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 15 Feb 02
Fund Manager Kayzad Enghlim

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 0.95
Equity 99.65
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.98
Auto Ancillaries 0.45
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.95
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 2.19
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 4.89
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 1.11
Banks - Private Sector 23.45
Banks - Public Sector 2.82
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
HDFC Bank 9.38
Reliance Inds. 7.78
H D F C 6.69
ITC 5.50
Infosys 5.10
ICICI Bank 4.94
Larsen & Toubro 3.80
Kotak Mah. Bank 3.30
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd,

3rd FloorHallmark Business Plaza
Sant Dyaneshwar Marg
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-26428000 | Fax: 022-26554165

Email: enquiry@icicipruamc.com

Website: www.icicipruamc.com