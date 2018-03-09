JUST IN

HDFC Regular Savings Fund (G)

Fund Class : Short Term Income Funds
Fund House : HDFC Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 1175.62
NAV 09 Mar 2018 34.19 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 4433.42
5530.78

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 16.2 4.57 3.65 6.11 8.32
Sensex -0.33 -1.94 4.59 16.2 16.26
Nifty -1.27 -1.24 3.94 15.67 17.92

Competitors of HDFC Regular Savings Fund (G) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
HDFC Corporate Debt Opportunities Fund (G) 13801.91 18.05 -2.27 0.15 2.04 5.97
Reliance Short Term Fund - Direct (G) 12847.42 19.17 3.61 2.24 2.93 6.41
UTI-Short Term Income Fund - Inst - Direct (G) 10322.87 13.65 4.22 2.94 3.60 6.50
HDFC Short Term Opportunities Fund (G) 10174.20 16.52 5.85 4.07 4.47 6.45
Franklin India Short Term Income - Direct (G) 9412.32 19.92 5.32 5.42 5.93 8.92
› More

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Short Term Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 1175.62 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 18 Feb 02
Fund Manager Anil Bamboli

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.75.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 0.22
Commercial Paper 4.73
Govt. Securities 1.40
NCD 77.15
Net CA & Others 3.92
ZCB 12.58
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd,

Ramon House 3rd Floor H.T.Parekh
Marg 169 Backbay Reclamation
Churchgate Mumbai - 400 020.

Phone: 022 - 6631 6333 | Fax: 022 - 6658 0200

Email: cliser@hdfcindia.com

Website: www.hdfcfund.com