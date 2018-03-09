IDFC G Sec Fund - STP (G)
|Fund Class
|Gilt Funds - Short Term
|Fund House
|IDFC Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|0.41
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|25.15
|0.01
(0.04%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|52-WEEk
|19.55
|110.71
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Gilt Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|0.41 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|21 Feb 02
|Fund Manager
|Harshal Joshi
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
IDFC Asset Management Company Ltd,
Tower16th FloorOne Indiabulls Centr
841 Senapati Bapat Marg
Elphinstone Road(West) Mumbai-400013
Phone: 022-66289999 | Fax: 022-24215052
Email: investor@idfcmf.com
Website: www.idfcmf.com