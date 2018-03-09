JUST IN

IDFC G Sec Fund - STP (G)

Fund Class : Gilt Funds - Short Term
Fund House : IDFC Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 0.41
NAV 09 Mar 2018 25.15 0.01
(0.04%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 19.55
110.71

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 22.18 6.29 2.17 6.68 7.99
Sensex -0.3 -1.91 4.62 16.23 16.3
Nifty -1.25 -1.22 3.95 15.69 17.94

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Gilt Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 0.41 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 21 Feb 02
Fund Manager Harshal Joshi

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 37.47
Govt. Securities 58.70
Net CA & Others 3.83
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

IDFC Asset Management Company Ltd,

Tower16th FloorOne Indiabulls Centr
841 Senapati Bapat Marg
Elphinstone Road(West) Mumbai-400013

Phone: 022-66289999 | Fax: 022-24215052

Email: investor@idfcmf.com

Website: www.idfcmf.com