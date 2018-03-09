JUST IN

Aditya Birla SL Short Term Fund (Div-M)

Fund Class : Short Term Income Funds
Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 448.41
NAV 09 Mar 2018 11.54 0.01
(0.09%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 17961.33
52-WEEk 16190.58
21453.40

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 16.1 4.48 3.56 6.59 8.15
Sensex -0.34 -1.95 4.58 16.19 16.26
Nifty -1.24 -1.21 3.96 15.7 17.95

Competitors of Aditya Birla SL Short Term Fund (Div-M) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
HDFC Corporate Debt Opportunities Fund (Div-H) 13801.91 18.05 -2.26 0.15 2.04 5.97
UTI-Short Term Income Fund - Inst - Direct (Div-Q) 10322.87 13.65 4.23 2.93 3.60 6.49
HDFC Short Term Opportunities Fund (D) 10174.20 16.54 5.86 4.08 4.47 6.45
Tata Short Term Bond Fund - (Div-Periodic) 6589.15 14.41 3.74 2.23 2.61 5.52
IDFC SSIF - STP - Regular (Div-Periodic) 6378.67 17.41 3.27 2.55 3.10 5.78
Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Short Term Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 448.41 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 11 Feb 97
Fund Manager Maneesh Dangi

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.06 (Rs) 15-02-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 0.10
Certificate of Deposits 2.37
Commercial Paper 6.75
Corporate Debts 68.58
Govt. Securities 13.97
Net CA & Others 3.91
Reverse Repo 0.79
ZCB 3.57
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.04
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company Ltd,

One India Bulls CentreTower 1
17th FlrJupiter Mill Compound
841Elphinstone Road Mumbai 400013

Phone: 43568000 | Fax: 43568110/8111

Email: connect@birlasunlife.com

Website: www.birlasunlife.com