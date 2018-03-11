JUST IN

LIC MF Liquid Fund - (G)

Fund Class : Liquid Funds
Fund House : LIC Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 5208.98
NAV 11 Mar 2018 3121.40 0.57
(0.02%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 10667.90
16365.38

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 6.86 6.14 6.43 6.62 7.39
Sensex -0.31 -1.92 4.61 16.22 16.29
Nifty -1.25 -1.22 3.95 15.69 17.94

Competitors of LIC MF Liquid Fund - (G) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
Aditya Birla SL Cash Plus - Direct (G) 34690.97 8.27 6.36 6.65 6.59 6.77
ICICI Pru Liquid Plan - Direct (G) 32480.92 7.19 6.27 6.54 6.50 6.69
HDFC Liquid Fund - Direct (G) 27433.24 8.20 6.23 6.54 6.45 6.63
SBI Premier Liquid Fund - Direct (G) 26524.95 7.29 6.22 6.50 6.46 6.64
UTI-Liquid - Cash Plan - Inst - Direct (G) 21812.16 6.83 6.14 6.49 6.50 6.71
Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Liquid Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 5208.98 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 11 Mar 02
Fund Manager Rahul Singh

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 1.03
Certificate of Deposits 11.91
Commercial Paper 78.17
Corporate Debts 0.47
Fixed Deposits 2.34
Net CA & Others 0.08
T Bills 6.00
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

LIC Mutual Fund Asset Mgmt Ltd,

4th Floor Industrial Assurance
Buildg Opp.Churchgate Station
Mumbai 400 020.

Phone: 022-66016000 | Fax: 022-22843660

Email: corp.office@licnomuramf.com

Website: www.licmf.com