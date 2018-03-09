JUST IN

UTI-Bond Fund (Div-Q)

Fund Class : Income Funds
Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 402.10
NAV 09 Mar 2018 14.17 -0.01
(-0.07%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 1626.62
1890.53

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 17.56 - - 3.53 6.76
Sensex -0.31 -1.92 4.61 16.22 16.29
Nifty -1.25 -1.22 3.95 15.69 17.94

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 402.10 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 28 Jan 02
Fund Manager Amandeep Chopra

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 20000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.10 (Rs) 26-12-2017
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Fixed Deposits 0.86
Govt. Securities 44.49
NCD 33.24
Net CA & Others 21.43
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.02
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd,

UTI Towers Gn Block
Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-66786666 | Fax: 66786503;66786578

Email: service@uti.co.in

Website: www.utimf.com