LIC MF Equity Fund - (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : LIC Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 105.79
NAV 09 Mar 2018 43.67 -0.12
(-0.27%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 329.04
378.06

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 3.89 6.78 0.62
Sensex -0.4 -2.01 4.52 16.12 16.18
Nifty -1.32 -1.28 3.89 15.61 17.86

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 105.79 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 11 Jan 93
Fund Manager Ramnath Venkateswara

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption Daily
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 1.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 2.44
Equity 98.40
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Auto Ancillaries 1.30
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 3.97
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 0.80
Banks - Private Sector 8.10
Banks - Public Sector 17.53
Castings & Forgings 3.80
Chemicals 4.06
Computers - Software - Large 9.64
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
ICICI Bank 5.63
Punjab Natl.Bank 5.54
St Bk of India 5.04
Bharti Airtel 4.80
Tech Mahindra 4.68
NTPC 4.53
Tata Power Co. 4.49
Sun Pharma.Inds. 4.28
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

LIC Mutual Fund Asset Mgmt Ltd,

4th Floor Industrial Assurance
Buildg Opp.Churchgate Station
Mumbai 400 020.

Phone: 022-66016000 | Fax: 022-22843660

Email: corp.office@licnomuramf.com

Website: www.licmf.com