PLANNING: CAR CALCULATOR

Flag your financial goals and then plan to achieve the target. Use this calculator to ascertain how much money you should save every year at a particular interest rate to achieve your down payment at the time of buying the car.

If you want to buy a car that will cost Rs 5 lakh after five years, this calculator will let you know how much you should save every year at a particular interest rate to reach the down payment.

For outright purchase, the down payment will be the entire cost of the car.