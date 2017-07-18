-
July 21, 2017, Friday
Prez polls: Cross-voting helps Kovind but Meira Kumar gains in Rajasthan
In Rajasthan, where the Congress won 24 seats in the last assembly polls, Meira Kumar got 34 votes
July 21, 2017, Friday
Cross-voting in states boosts Ram Nath Kovind's victory margin
Congress leadership suspects that Shankarsinh Vaghela and his supporters in Gujarat voted for Kovind
July 21, 2017, Friday
From UP village to Rashtrapati Bhavan: Prez-elect Kovind's journey
A lawyer by profession, Kovind has been an RSS member and served as BJP's national spokesperson
July 21, 2017, Friday
Presidential Election: Cross-voting shows Congress' lack of unity, says BJP
About 100 MLAs and MPs cross-voted in favour of Kovind in presidential polls conducted on July 17
July 21, 2017, Friday
President-elect Kovind says his win shows greatness of Indian democracy
Ram Nath Kovind, a low-key lawyer-turned-politician, was elected today as India's 14th President, the first BJP member and the ...
July 21, 2017, Friday
14th President of India: Wishes pour in for Ram Nath Kovind
Kovind, who will take oath on July 25, won the elections by defeating opposition nominee Meira Kumar
July 21, 2017, Friday
Ram Nath Kovind's journey from mud house to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Kovind's ability to keep a low profile was not the only reason that Modi and Shah handpicked him
July 20, 2017, Thursday
Ram Nath Kovind is well positioned to defend the Constitution
Ram Nath Kovind elected as 14th President of India
July 20, 2017, Thursday
Kovind to be the next President of India: greetings pour in on Twitter
After the declaration of the results, congratulatory messages started pouring for Kovind on Twitter
July 20, 2017, Thursday
President-elect Ram Nath Kovind's journey from quietude to Raisina Hill
The former Bihar governor, old BJP hand will take oath on July 25 as India's 14th President
July 20, 2017, Thursday
What might make Ram Nath Kovind tick as the President of India
The paradigms are set by the incumbent; it's for Kovind to prove sceptics wrong, writes Shekhar Gupta
July 20, 2017, Thursday
Prez poll 2017 result: Meet Ram Nath Kovind, India's President-elect
If he wins, Kovind will be only Prez other than Narayanan to have come from Dalit community
July 20, 2017, Thursday
Presidential Election 2017 Results: Ram Nath Kovind to be the 14th President of India
Incumbent Pranab Mukherjee's term as President ends on July 25
July 20, 2017, Thursday
Prez Polls: Let's see if our ideology prevails, says Meira Kumar on result
The final result will be declared by 5 pm
July 20, 2017, Thursday
Presidential polls result today: Counting from 11 am, result out by 5 pm
Ram Nath Kovind has a distinct advantage over his rival Meira Kumar
July 19, 2017, Wednesday
Prez poll: Counting starts at 11 am on July 20, result out at 5 pm
Polling was held at 32 polling stations-one in Parliament House, each in 29 state assemblies, 2 UTs
July 19, 2017, Wednesday
Presidential Election Polls: 100% voting in 16 states, all eyes on counting tomorrow
National Democratic Alliance nominee Ram Nath Kovind pitted against Opposition candidate Meira Kumar
July 19, 2017, Wednesday
Naidu's reform push gave urban development a fresh impetus
He was proactive and the force behind the ongoing reforms in the ministry, says Jagan Shah
July 18, 2017, Tuesday
Death penalty belongs to medieval era: Gopalkrishna Gandhi on Yakub's case
He said he was representing the common citizen of the country and not any political party
July 18, 2017, Tuesday
BJP my mother, always treated it so, says Naidu after filing VP nomination
Former Union minister says will endeavour to strengthen Parliamentary democratic system
