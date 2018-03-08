ANNOUNCEMENTS

Marico Ltd Board declares Interim Dividend 09/02/2018

| bse

Marico Ltd Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On February 9 2018 09/02/2018

| bse

Marico Ltd Marico Ltd reply to further clarification sought by the exchange 01/02/2018

| bse

Marico Ltd Marico Ltd reply to clarification sought by the exchange 01/02/2018

| bse

Marico Ltd Clarification sought from Marico Ltd 31/01/2018

| bse

Marico Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017 15/01/2018

| bse

Marico Ltd Updates 11/01/2018

| bse

Marico Ltd Fixes Record Date for Second Interim Dividend 11/01/2018

| bse

Marico Ltd Notice Of The Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Friday February 9 2018 10/01/2018

| bse