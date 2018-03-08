ANNOUNCEMENTS

JUST IN
Marico Ltd Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

  • 08/03/2018
Marico Ltd Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates

  • 07/03/2018
Marico Ltd Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

  • 06/03/2018
Marico Ltd Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

  • 27/02/2018
Marico Ltd Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

  • 27/02/2018
Marico Ltd Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

  • 23/02/2018
Marico Ltd Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates

  • 12/02/2018
Marico Ltd Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates

  • 09/02/2018
Marico Ltd Board declares Interim Dividend

  • 09/02/2018
Marico Ltd Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On February 9 2018

  • 09/02/2018
Marico Ltd Marico Ltd reply to further clarification sought by the exchange

  • 01/02/2018
Marico Ltd Marico Ltd reply to clarification sought by the exchange

  • 01/02/2018
Marico Ltd Clarification sought from Marico Ltd

  • 31/01/2018
Marico Ltd Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

  • 25/01/2018
Marico Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017

  • 15/01/2018
Marico Ltd Updates

  • 11/01/2018
Marico Ltd Fixes Record Date for Second Interim Dividend

  • 11/01/2018
Marico Ltd Board to consider Q3 results & Second Interim Dividend on Feb 09 2018

  • 10/01/2018
Marico Ltd Notice Of The Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Friday February 9 2018

  • 10/01/2018
Marico Ltd Updates

  • 29/12/2017
