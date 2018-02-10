JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Announcements

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Announcement for "GKB Ophthalmics Ltd"

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

  • 10/02/2018
    • |
  • bse

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31 2017

  • 08/02/2018
    • |
  • bse

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Proceedings Of The Postal Ballot

  • 30/01/2018
    • |
  • bse

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Newspaper Publication

  • 23/01/2018
    • |
  • bse

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Board Meeting To Be Held On 08-02-2018

  • 23/01/2018
    • |
  • bse

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Statement Of Investors Grievance Report For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017

  • 10/01/2018
    • |
  • bse

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Newspaper Publication

  • 30/12/2017
    • |
  • bse

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Newspaper Publication

  • 13/12/2017
    • |
  • bse

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Financial Results For The Quarter Ended September 30/09/2017

  • 11/12/2017
    • |
  • bse

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Newspaper Publication

  • 29/11/2017
    • |
  • bse

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Board Meeting To Be Held On December 11 2017.

  • 08/11/2017
    • |
  • bse

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd PCS Certificate Under Reg. 40(10) Of SEBI For The Half Year Ended September 30 2017.

  • 23/10/2017
    • |
  • bse

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd MINUTES OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON SEPTEMBER 23 2017

  • 16/10/2017
    • |
  • bse

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Statement Of Investors Grievance Report For The Quarter Ended September 30 2017

  • 09/10/2017
    • |
  • bse

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Compliance Certificate For The Half Year Ended September 30 2017

  • 09/10/2017
    • |
  • bse

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Compliance With Regulation 44(3) Of SEBI And Scrutinizers Report

  • 26/09/2017
    • |
  • bse

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting

  • 23/09/2017
    • |
  • bse

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Outcome of AGM

  • 23/09/2017
    • |
  • bse

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Newspaper Publication

  • 31/08/2017
    • |
  • bse

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Annual General Meeting On September 23 2017

  • 30/08/2017
    • |
  • bse
NEXT

MARKETS QUICK LINKS