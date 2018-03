ANNOUNCEMENTS

Betala Global Securities Ltd Intimation Board Meeting Will Be Held On 9Th February 2018 08/02/2018

| bse

Betala Global Securities Ltd Board Meeting Of The Company Will Be Held On February 092018 22/01/2018

| bse

Betala Global Securities Ltd Compliance Certificate For The Period Ended 30 September 2017 16/10/2017

| bse

Betala Global Securities Ltd Financial Results For June 30 2017 06/07/2017

| bse

Betala Global Securities Ltd Board Meeting On July 05 2017 28/06/2017

| bse

Betala Global Securities Ltd Audited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 31St March 2017 30/05/2017

| bse

Betala Global Securities Ltd Limited Review Report for December 31 2016 06/02/2017

| bse

Betala Global Securities Ltd Standalone Financial Results for December 31 2016 01/02/2017

| bse

Betala Global Securities Ltd Board Meeting Intimation for Results 11/01/2017

| bse

Betala Global Securities Ltd Standalone Financial Results Limited Review Report for September 30 2016 08/11/2016

| bse

Betala Global Securities Ltd Fixes Book Closure for AGM 07/09/2016

| bse